ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino is entering a partnership to bring an additional sportsbook to Indiana.
Earlier this month Tipico, an international provider of sports betting and casino games, announced a 10-year market access deal in Iowa and Indiana, with access to each market provided through partnerships with Caesars properties in each state.
In Indiana, Tipico will partner with Hoosier Park to launch an online sportsbook, pending licensing approval, that will be accessible through a mobile app.
“We are excited to announce Tipico’s multistate market access partnership with Caesars Entertainment, which marks an important step as we continue to expand our U.S. footprint,” said Adrian Vella, CEO of Tipico’s U.S. operations. “We look forward to establishing our brand presence in the Midwest and introducing our highly scalable, proprietary multistate sports betting experience to players in Indiana and Iowa.”
In Iowa, the partnership will be with Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf. That sportsbook could launch before the end of the year, with the Indiana platform scheduled to go online in the first quarter of 2022.
“This new market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment is another exciting step forward for Tipico as we continue to connect with more U.S. bettors,” Stephen Krombolz, Tipico’s vice president of business development, said in a news release. “Indiana and Iowa are key states in our early expansion plans but there is certainly more to come.”
Tipico’s sportsbook app is currently live in Colorado and New Jersey. The company is expected to announce additional market access agreements in other states by the end of the year.
