ANDERSON — The parent company of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino intends to hold on to the Anderson racino after reaching an agreement to sell Tropicana Evansville to a Rhode Island-based racetrack company for $480 million in cash.
Caesars Entertainment Inc. made the announcement jointly Tuesday with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, which as part of the deal will buy Tropicana’s casino operations for $140 million. The rest of the transaction involves Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., a real estate trust, purchasing the Evansville property for $340 million and leasing it to Twin River for approximately $28 million a year.
Twin River will also own rights to Tropicana’s sports betting operations as part of the deal.
“It provides us with access to an attractive Indiana gaming market in which we will look to significantly advance our mobile and online sports betting and iGaming initiatives,” George Papanier, president and CEO of Twin River Worldwide Holdings said in a news release
Officials with Caesars did not respond to email messages requesting comment Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars completed a $17.3 billion merger, creating the world’s largest casino company. Operating under the Caesars name, the company owns more than 55 casino properties in 16 states.
Pending regulatory approval, the sale of Tropicana Evansville is expected to close by the middle of next year.
