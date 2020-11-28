ANDERSON – Despite a pandemic that delayed its start and forced many races to be run without spectators, the recently concluded live racing season at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino produced strong betting numbers, racetrack officials said.
The all-sources wagering handle increased more than 35% from last year.
Total handle for all of 2020 was $71 million, up 35.5% as compared with the same 105 like days plus the first six days of the 2019 meet. This year’s average daily handle was $639,346 for 111 days of racing, compared to 2019’s average daily handle of $497,460 for 160 days, an increase of 28.5%.
“The 2020 live racing season proved to be an unequivocal success as witnessed by the record-breaking average daily handle,” Rick Moore, Hoosier Park’s vice president and general manager of racing, said in a news release.
“This achievement would not have been possible without the good judgment and foresight of the Indiana Horse Racing Commission and the Indiana Standardbred Association, which ... assisted Harrah’s Hoosier Park, making it possible for the season to be conducted in a safe and healthy manner.”
Hoosier Park averaged nearly 14 races per day compared to 12.5 races per day last year.
The 2020 Breeders Crown at Harrah’s Hoosier Park pulled in the largest handle in its 27-year history with a total of $2.6 million wagered on the 15-race card on Oct. 31. The previous track record for handle on a single program was set during the 2017 Breeders Crown at $2.1 million.
