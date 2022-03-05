ELWOOD — Before Abby Ripberger can begin to clear any profit in her meal preparation and food truck business, she must first fill her gas tank.
With gas prices climbing past $3.50 a gallon in recent weeks, Ripberger said her weekly fill-ups have exceeded $100.
“That’s $400 (per month) right off the top,” Ripberger said. “That’s just to exist. That’s to get my kid to school every day. And that’s in my offseason — that’s not pulling the trailer. It costs more money when you’re pulling a trailer behind you.”
Ripberger’s Tipton-based For the Love of Food Meal Prep service added a food truck last year with routes that include Elwood. As a single mother and a small business owner, she said she’s feeling the effects of the country’s ongoing bout with inflation in multiple ways.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate in the U.S. climbed to 7.5% in January, its highest level since February 1982. Skyrocketing energy costs, labor shortages, COVID-related supply disruptions and concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine are widely seen as the main culprits that continue to drive costs toward generational highs.
“I think that the residents of Madison County are experiencing the same challenges that everyone across the country is experiencing,” said Lonnie Leeper, an associate professor of finance at Anderson University. “The increase in prices for goods and services have outpaced wage increases. That is certainly putting some challenges on folks’ budgets and their pocketbooks.”
As a consumer, Ripberger said she’s begun to rethink even small purchases.
“I have an Amazon Prime membership, but I haven’t had an Amazon package on my porch in two months, because it’s like, do I really need that?” Ripberger said. “It’s a ‘Do you need that’ and ‘Can you make do without it’ mentality.”
As the owner of a business whose income relies on discretionary spending, Ripberger also understands that even her most loyal customers are cutting back.
“Their money has to go to their children and their money has to go to their husbands and their homes and their grocery bill and their gas bill,” she said.
Ripberger’s friend Morgan Jackman is dealing with similar circumstances. A makeup artist who owns a shop specializing in facial products, spray tanning and other services, Jackman said she’s had several clients cancel appointments in the last few weeks that would have resulted in hundreds of dollars of revenue.
Although she hopes to reschedule some of those appointments once federal income tax refunds begin hitting consumers’ bank accounts, Jackman said she’s taking a conservative approach to her own spending.
“Usually when that money comes in, that’s when I finally have that little bit of free spending,” she said. “I don’t think I’m going to be able to do that this year. It’s not going to be the new washing machine that we may need. We’ll just have to hold off on another one this year.”
Trimming discretionary spending has been one logical path consumers have followed, but with prices on necessities like groceries, fuel and durable goods also rising, families are more frequently making difficult decisions.
Anderson resident Justine Young and her husband have six children, three of whom participate in school sports. Six months ago, her biweekly trips to the grocery store cost between $200 and $250. Last week, she said, the bill was $440.
“My husband’s going to have to pick up more hours to maintain the extra bills and expenses now,” Young said. “It’s not just our grocery bill that’s gone up. The utility bill has gone up, the gas bill has gone up, the cost of putting gas in our vehicles has gone up. We’re going to have to work a little bit more to cover the difference.”
