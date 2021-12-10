ANDERSON — Not only are consumers paying more for gifts this Christmas, they’re scrambling to find trees to put those gifts under.
Supply chain and inflation issues that have plagued retailers and driven up prices on everything from electronics to clothing can trace their origins, in one way or another, to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the scarcity of Christmas trees at area farms and stores has its roots in the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. Families opting to trim their holiday budgets in the wake of the subprime mortgage crisis turned away from trips to their local tree farms, which meant fewer trees being planted.
From there, according to industry observers, it’s been a matter of simple math. Unlike most commodities and crops, trees have a lengthy window — eight to 12 years — between when they’re planted and when they’re ready to sell. So the sparse planting seasons of 2008 through 2010 have become the supply shortages of today.
“If it takes 10 years to grow a Christmas tree, you can imagine the difficulty of trying to figure out what the demand is going to be for your crop 10 years from now,” said Doug Hundley, a spokesman for the National Christmas Tree Association. “It’s always a shot in the dark.”
Local tree farms are feeling the pinch. Millbrook Tree Farm near Daleville this week announced it had sold out of Christmas trees for the season — “much quicker than we have in the past,” according to Cara Reed, who has co-owned the farm with her husband, Brent, for seven years.
The Reeds still have dozens of trees on their property, but the need to allow them to reach full maturity and ensure sufficient reserves for future seasons meant an early end to this year’s business cycle. Overall, however, their customers have been understanding.
“It’s been very difficult that we’ve sold out so soon,” Cara Reed said, “but we can’t sell them something we don’t have. Many will ask, you’ve got all these trees, why can’t we cut them down? If we don’t control our inventory, we won’t have trees to sell year to year.”
Other local tree vendors believe additional factors have been in play during the pandemic. For example, according to Michael Hodge, who owns and manages Hodge Family Tree Farm north of Alexandria, pandemic-related travel restrictions likely prevented seasonal workers from finding work at sites across the Midwest.
“As far as I know, there have been shortages of migrant workers able to get up and shape (trees) and prune them and everything,” Hodge said. “I think last summer with a lot of the restrictions on travel, it hurt some of the migrant families trying to move around to the different locations.”
Hodge also noted that the Midwest experienced a significant drought in 2012, which disrupted planting and also killed thousands of saplings.
This year, Hodge said his operation has sold approximately half the 140 trees he ordered from a northern Indiana nursery. Fraser firs in particular, he said, have been popular. He added that, unlike in previous years, the supplier refused orders from new customers and cut orders from existing ones by as much as 20%
“They did that to make sure that everyone who ordered trees would get trees,” he said. “If you hadn’t ordered from them previously, you were out of luck.”
Barring unforeseen circumstances, most sellers expect the bottleneck to ease next year, especially if favorable growing conditions continue.
“Ever since (2013), we’ve been planting back live trees as fast as we can,” Hundley said. “We have new trees coming on the market that have been planted since those tough times, so I’m going to guess that in the Eastern U.S., the tree supply will be better than it was this year.”
