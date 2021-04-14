WASHINGTON – Indiana is one of seven states included in a Department of Labor initiative to increase integrated employment opportunities for people with mental health conditions.
The federal agency announced the initiative Wednesday.
The Advancing State Policy Integration for Recovery and Employment project will aim to align state policies in Indiana, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Virginia and Wisconsin with expertise and technical assistance to create strategic plans for connecting workers with education.
“With the right support, people with mental health conditions can succeed in the workforce, including individuals who haven’t previously been successful,” said Jennifer Sheehy, deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Disability Employment Policy. “Better integration of funding, policy and programs to support proven employment models is key to helping more people do so.”
Aspire will provide a central hub for information sharing among the states, federal agencies, mental health service providers and other entities as policies and practices for supporting employment models are developed.
“We look forward to working with and learning from the Aspire states,” Sheehy said.
