ANDERSON — An executive with the Indiana Fever used the occasion of March Madness to draw parallels between good basketball and good business during a breakfast meeting with local leaders Wednesday morning.
“We spent some time this morning unpacking the concept of building a championship mindset,” said Allison Barber, who is president and chief operating officer of the WNBA franchise, which will open its 22nd season May 6.
Barber, who took over executive duties for the Fever in 2019, shared three concepts — commit, compete and contribute, which she believes translate from championship basketball to business success —with an audience of about 100 people during the Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Up Breakfast at the Anderson Museum of Art.
Drawing on her background in marketing and communications in the business, education and government sectors, Barber said pressing forward with a business venture is not unlike a point guard deciding to drive toward the hoop for a layup. Opposition is bound to present itself in the form of a hard foul or a blocked shot, she said, but the best players commit themselves to wearing down their opponents to help their team.
“If you have your own business, there are times where you just have to go for it,” Barber said. “Everyone has to have this mentality of taking it to the hoop and focusing on being the best leader they can be.”
Barber’s thoughts resonated in part, organizers said, because as local businesses continue to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic, they’ll encounter various temptations toward complacency.
“It’s an easy trap for businesses to fall into, of just being OK with being OK,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
“We need to remember to not be so scared of failure that you’re not taking risks that could benefit you and your company. I think a lot of that hit home with a lot of folks. Coming out of the pandemic, we still have some challenges of inflation, but we also have some really good opportunities in front of us.
"We need to be willing to seize those moments when they present themselves.”