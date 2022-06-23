ANDERSON — An Indianapolis development company is seeking approval to construct a 189,000 square foot spec building at the Flagship Center.
The Peterson Property Group, Kamaldeep Singh and the Kimley-Horn & Associates group are requesting a primary plat approval from the Anderson Plan Commission.
The Plan Commission meets next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to consider the request for 44 acres located in the 3500 to 4000 block of Accelerator Drive across from the GTI building.
The primary plat request is to subdivide the 44-acre lot with the western half of the property to remain as a wooded area.
The 189,000 square foot building is being constructed with no immediate tenant planned for the facility.
The Anderson Municipal Development staff is recommending the approval to amend the existing primary plat that was approved in 2009.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the building will cost an estimated $14 million.
When completed the building could be used for warehousing or light manufacturing, he said.
Winkler said all of the building materials have already been ordered and the developers plan to begin work in August.
Space in a vacant building can be filled quickly, he said.
Winkler said the city’s economic development department has been wanting a “spec building” constructed for several years.
“It fills the need,” he said. “I wish we could have two or three spec buildings.”
Winkler said companies are looking for buildings that are visible from the interstates and have easy access to the interstate.
He said the developers are requesting the standard 10-year tax abatement and that the developers will pay $2.6 million in property taxes over the next decade and the abatement will save them $1.4 million.
The Peterson Property Group lists on their websites clients and partners that include Cummins, CAT, CVS, Home Depot, Nestle’ Waters, Walmart and Stanley.