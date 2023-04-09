ANDERSON — An Indianapolis development company is planning to address an economic development need in Madison County.
Podell Partners is planning to construct two buildings at Exit 214 along Interstate-69 to serve as the future home for businesses looking to locate in Madison County.
Rob Sparks, executive director of the Madison County Economic Development Corp. (EDC), said last year the organization received 184 leads for potential development.
He said the EDC were unable to respond to 90 of them because of a lack of inventory.
Since 2017 the EDC has received 1,044 leads and was unable to submit proposals to 420 of them or 40% because of the lack of available space.
Podell Partners is planning to construct a 154,000 square foot and 195,000 square foot buildings on County Road 800 South, west of the intersection with Ind. 13.
Sparks said the company is hoping to have the first building completed by the spring of 2024.
“This is important for Madison County,” he said. “We get a lot of leads but don’t have any open buildings available.”
Sparks said the county has been at a disadvantage because neighboring counties have buildings available for immediate occupancy.
“This will give us an advantage,” he said.