ANDERSON — Economists pointed to a fifth straight monthly decline in the consumer price index as a sign that inflation is cooling.
Tuesday’s government report noted that consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago — a steep increase but down significantly from the 7.7% figure reported in October.
“Overall inflation is moving in the right direction, though at a slow pace,” said Kurt Rankin, a senior economist at PNC Bank. “The Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening plans will remain aggressive until clear, consistent signs of inflation’s demise have been demonstrated.”
Encouraging news was also noted in the index’s subindex for overall transportation costs, which dropped 1.1% in November.
That decline was led by gasoline prices, which continued their steady slide from summertime highs above $5 a gallon. However, Rankin cautioned that worldwide factors including China’s easing of its “zero COVID” strategy could increase demand and drive prices back up.
“Prices remain high in absolute terms, but stability and a lack of renewed increases in energy prices is a critical step toward consumers’ ability to budget for such necessities,” Rankin said.
He and other analysts acknowledge that labor markets remain tight and consumer spending continues to accelerate, creating, in theory, a cover for the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates in the short term.
“That’s a risk the Fed is clearly willing to take given that any inflationary embers not fully stamped out could cause much greater damage to the economy (in 2023) than the mild recession PNC views as likely.”