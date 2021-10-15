ANDERSON — A Fort Wayne-based company that opened a warehousing facility in Anderson three years ago is planning a major expansion.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday approved a resolution setting a public hearing for the requested seven-year tax abatement for 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
If approved, the company would receive a 60% abatement on property taxes for the seven years.
The Tippman Group in 2018 was granted a seven-year abatement for construction of a 250,000-square-foot Interstate Warehousing building at the intersection of 73rd Street and Layton Road.
The company is planning to expand the facility by an additional 230,000 square feet at an estimated cost of $30 million.
It plans to create an additional 20 jobs with a commitment of $1,074,666 in annual salaries. The average hourly wage rate is $25.83.
The company initially invested $30 million in the facility and employs 57 people.
The 2018 abatement approved by the City Council was a seven-year, 50% tax abatement on a $20 million real property investment and a seven-year, 60% abatement on a $10 million investment in personal property.
The city council also approved two ordinances that will establish a zoning classification for two solar parks.
Earlier this year the Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) agreed to a voluntary annexation of two solar parks into the city limits.
One site contains 27 acres of the solar park along Madison Avenue, north of Cross Street.
When the 8.2-megawatt facility was constructed in 2017 on 60 acres of land, 33 of the acres were inside the city limits.
The second site contains 26.5 acres for the 7.8-megawatt facility in the 3200 block of South Rangeline Road.
That location went online in July, according to Chris Sanders with IMPA.
