ANDERSON — The scenes of raucous crowds thronging department stores and fighting over deeply discounted televisions before dawn on the day after Thanksgiving are likely things of the past.
With more retailers than ever choosing to close on Thanksgiving Day, and with most stores facing capacity restrictions aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19, Black Friday will be undeniably different this year.
“The challenge of how to get sales (volume) close to typical holiday seasons while still protecting themselves and their customers is a tricky one” for big box retailers and small business owners alike, according to Ball State University economics professor Steve Horwitz. “No one can afford to be the site of a superspreading event, so they have every reason to try to keep everyone safe.”
Local retailers are adopting two key strategies in an effort to boost holiday sales: They’re emphasizing online offerings, and they’re starting normal Black Friday deals earlier and extending them over longer calendar windows.
Menards in Anderson, for example, is doing away with its multi-hour sales and this week rolled out the first of a series of weeklong promotions aimed at reassuring customers that they can take their time making purchasing decisions and still find good deals.
“We’re not trying to tell everyone, hey, get in here right now,” said Keith Clevenger, general manager of the Anderson Menards store. “We want people to be safe and maintain a safe shopping environment, so we’re spreading it out.”
It’s a strategy that seems to be working, based on early results. According to an annual survey released this week by the National Retail Federation, over 40% of holiday shoppers said they started earlier than they normally do. October retail sales were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2% from September and more than 10% year-over-year, according to the survey.
In Madison County, other small business owners are counting on shoppers being more intentional about buying local and are using social media to promote their offerings. In that way, it’s business as usual for many of them.
Businesses that specialize in custom made merchandise, for example, often rely on internet sales.
“I don’t make things ahead of time,” said Sara Wagner of Anderson, who owns Mila Grace Creations, an online store featuring home décor, shirts and woodworking items. “Doing things handmade, I can’t offer the discounts that Amazon or other big corporations could do to make it feasible.”
Wagner, who said she works other jobs for additional sources of income, acknowledges that the pandemic has robbed many people of discretionary funds that would normally be set aside for holiday shopping.
“This year’s almost kind of a wash,” she said. “It is what it is at this point. For me not having overhead, it’s not going to affect me as much as it is others. It’s going to be hard on other people with small businesses for sure.”
Ashley Olibas, executive director of the Alexandria Monroe Chamber of Commerce, said that while some residents likely will stay home and do the bulk of their Christmas shopping online, the city’s retail merchants hope to entice enough shoppers through the door to at least break even. One gift shop, for example, counts on the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas for nearly a quarter of its annual income, she said.
“People are wanting hope,” Olibas said. “I think folks are thinking about all their friends and neighbors who have lost jobs this year, and they certainly want to support local (businesses), because your money is going to stay in your community.”
