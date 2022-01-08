ANDERSON — About 50 people gathered at Lambert’s Music Center Saturday to bid farewell to what many local music buffs consider a downtown institution.
Owners Phil and Judy Lambert enlisted auctioneer Mark Volk to oversee the sale of the store’s remaining inventory of guitars, electric pianos and other music accessories, as well as computers, office equipment and furniture.
The auction culminated a closeout sale that began in late October, when the Lamberts announced they would be retiring from the retail business.
“It has been a wonderful ride,” Judy Lambert told The Herald Bulletin in November. “We have made a lot of friends and want to thank the community for all of the support they have given us. We are going to miss it.”
