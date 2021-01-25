ANDERSON — An Italian company that opened its North American headquarters in Anderson four years ago has a new name to better reflect the products it offers.
Italpollina, a global leader in organic fertilizers, 100% vegetal-based biostimulants and beneficial microbials, announced last week its new name, Hello Nature.
Last year, the company purchased Florida-based Horticultural Alliance, branding the product Hello Nature.
“We have made a radical evolution from the fertilizer sector to becoming a world leader in the production of biostimulants, and Italpollina no longer represents the complexity of our activity,” CEO Luca Bonini said in a press release.
During a rebranding process in 2017, Italpollina decided the tagline “Hello Nature” clearly expressed their position in the market and supported their founding principle of growing a sustainable future. When the slogan was well-received, the company decided it was the logical choice for the new company name. Italpollina will continue to be used for the company’s poultry manure fertilizer product.
“Our role is to be leaders, and, from a practical approach, we must put environmental sustainability at the forefront of our company’s activities,” Bonini said. “This name change also strengthens our support of global strategies in place to improve food security, including the Farm to Fork strategy of the European Union, the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, and the guidelines of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.”
The company opened its production facility in Anderson in 2017 following a $10 million investment. The facility is just to the west of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute.
The company is constructing a 10,400-square-foot research and development facility on the south side of Purdue Parkway across from its manufacturing center. It is investing $6.8 million in the project and is awaiting permit approval from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
