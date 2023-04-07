DALEVILLE — Beginning Monday, residents of Madison County, particularly in the eastern area, will have an additional option for medical attention.
Indiana University Health will open IU Health Primary Care in Daleville, located at 14520 W. Davis Drive, just off Ind. 67 or Commerce Road.
"The Daleville location was ideal to kind of lean ourselves into the market and the space to offer increased access to primary care, specifically in Madison County," said Mandy Tucker, director of practice operations for Indiana's East Central region, including Daleville.
Tucker said the facility is designed to hold three providers. So far, Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott is the only one. However, they plan to add a second provider by 2025.
Prior to joining IU Health, Abbott worked for Wright Family Practice in Lapel, but left in October.
Abbott said he foresaw his previous position impeding his responsibilities as coroner because of the location; moving to the Daleville clinic, he said, would allow for more flexibility.
"I am 15 minutes or less away from just about anywhere in Madison County because I have the I-69 corridor," he said. "Down in Lapel, you're pretty much secluded."
The clinic will offer a full menu of primary care options, including family medicine and diagnostic testing like blood and COVID-19 tests.
Tucker clarified blood tests were only for the facility's patients; others will need to go to a local hospital.
Should a patient need in-patient care, patients will be able to choose between Community Hospital Anderson and IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, according to Abbott.
Abbott hopes people from all over Madison County will utilize the clinic due to its location adjacent to I-69.