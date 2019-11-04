DALEVILLE — A global business services company is adding 245 full-time and seasonal customer service positions at its call center near Interstate 69, an announcement that’s being hailed as “fantastic news” for the town of about 1,700 residents.
Concentrix, which provides outsourced business process services for companies in the tech and health care industries, made the decision to expand its Indiana footprint based in part on positive feedback from clients.
“We have two clients who are extremely happy with Daleville and wanting to continue to grow,” said Sharon Bergen, the site director for the Daleville call center. “They appreciate the performance and the Hoosier hospitality to the customers who call in for support.”
The company is also more than doubling its work-at-home jobs this quarter, which sets the Daleville office up for sustained success, officials said.
“Nobody’s interested in throwing something at Daleville that would not set that team up to be successful,” said Jason Brown, vice president of Delivery/Shared Services for Concentrix. “It’s about their quality of work and the sustainability of the market. The clients that support Daleville like what we’re doing there and want to do more.”
Employees at the Daleville call center provide assistance for clients through multiple engagement channels, Brown said. Those include handling social media and technology issues as well as analytics and marketing. Brown declined to specify projected salaries for the new positions, but said the company offers a competitive wage and benefits package, as well as numerous opportunities for advancement.
“In essence we’re interacting with the customers of our customers,” Brown said. “They’re interacting with people who need help with something. They want to do something or are having trouble doing something. In the end, it’s about the customer and their brand and making that seamless and easy and effective for the customer.”
The recently remodeled local office houses 318 employees, and Bergen said the company plans on adding amenities to complement a recently opened walk-in clinic for workers in an adjoining lot.
Town officials in Daleville were elated by the announcement as well, saying the company has proven to be an outstanding corporate citizen.
“Concentrix has been growing for awhile now, and we have partnered up with them on several community projects,” said Bill Walters, president of the Daleville Town Council. “This is a great thing for Daleville. We’re going in the right direction, and a lot of people here are happy about this news.”
“This is the kind of news we love to be a part of in the communities we operate and serve in,” Brown added. “It’s really a function of the quality of the work being done by the team in Daleville today.”
With offices in 40 countries, Concentrix has more than 225,000 employees worldwide, Brown said. Its clients include 80 Fortune 500 companies in industries including banking, insurance, consumer electronics, retail and e-commerce, transportation and energy.
