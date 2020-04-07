INDIANAPOLIS — The Kroger Family of Companies has adopted customer capacity limits to further encourage physical distancing in stores. Beginning Tuesday, the retailer began to limit the number of customers to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.
The standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. Under Kroger’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet. Kroger will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores, a spokesperson said in a press release.
Other measures have been established over the last few weeks, including the addition of plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals and airing of a healthy habits message via in-store radio to encourage customers to practice good hygiene and spatial awareness.
The stores are closing early on Easter Sunday to provide its associates with more time to rest and be with their families. Holiday operating hours will vary by location and market.
The following protective and preventive measures were recently implemented, according to the press release:
• Associates are encouraged to wear protective masks and gloves. The retailer has ordered masks for associates nationwide, and anticipates all locations having a supply by the end of this week.
• Associates are asked to closely monitor their health and take their temperature at home prior to coming to work. If they experience symptoms, including a fever, they are encouraged to contact their health care provider and stay home. Under its expanded COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines, associates self-isolating or experiencing symptoms as verified by an health care professional are eligible to receive their standard pay for up to 14 days.
The retailer began testing temperature checks in its distribution centers several weeks ago, and is beginning to expand associate temperature checks to stores.
• The company is testing one-way aisles in select markets to determine its effectiveness as a measure to further support physical distancing.
• Kroger pharmacies are temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via mail or courier. To learn more about the options and availability, customers should contact their local pharmacy location.
• Customers are allowed to use reusable shopping bags, provided there is not a state or local ordinance that prohibits use. The retailer encourages customers to frequently clean and wipe down their reusable shopping bags.
