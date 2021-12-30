ANDERSON — The local business community was buffeted by a host of pandemic-related economic headwinds in 2021, from inflation to worldwide supply chain issues that delayed deliveries and created logistical challenges.
For area business leaders, the challenges could ultimately be traced to one source.
“Nearly every phase of the supply chain has been affected by the labor shortage,” Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of Madison County Chamber of Commerce, told The Herald Bulletin in November. “All of these pieces work in harmony, and if one cog in that wheel isn’t working, it can create ripples up and down the supply chain.”
The struggle to make adjustments has been nearly universal, with big box stores and neighborhood retailers alike experiencing difficulties in finding qualified and willing workers.
“I’ve seen a lot of modifications from small mom-and-pop shops to the bigger corporations trying to adjust to these economic challenges,” said Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development. “Labor almost across the board has been the biggest challenge.”
Whitson said the pandemic has exacerbated difficulties that already existed in a variety of industries when it comes to developing and keeping reliable, skilled workers.
“You’re seeing employees with more leverage than maybe they’ve ever had. You’re seeing this with retail food all the way up to manufacturing,” he said. “People are leaving the workforce in record numbers, and it’s going to be incumbent on our local communities to develop these programs and find measures to retain local talent.”
