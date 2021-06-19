Late-pandemic worker shortage being felt locally

ANDERSON — Like many of their counterparts around the country, employers in Madison County are struggling to fill a surplus of job openings as the economy continues to reopen.
Nationwide, a record 9.3 million job openings existed at the end of April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Companies eager to hire have resorted to a variety of incentives to attract workers, from signing bonuses to gift cards to deep discounts on merchandise and services, depending on the industry.
“There absolutely is a labor shortage,” said Jack Barber, owner of Barber Manufacturing in Anderson. “Most of my customers are out of state, and everybody I deal with around the United States is having a really, really tough time.”
Difficulties in bringing workers on board aren’t confined to any particular field, either.
“It’s not industry specific,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “The labor shortage is affecting everyone from executives on down. It’s manufacturing, it’s health care. It’s unfortunate because right now our industries are booming. Everybody has a lot of work to do.”
Explanations for the disconnect between businesses and qualified workers are numerous. There is anecdotal evidence to suggest that the federal government’s enhanced unemployment benefits — the latest round of which was passed by Congress in March — are discouraging recipients from actively looking for work. With the $300 weekly supplement, an estimated 25% to 40% of laid-off workers are actually making more on unemployment than they did at their jobs, according to the Wall Street Journal.
But Whitson was quick to point out that many people’s situations demand decisions based on more than simple dollars and cents.
“It’s important to note that while the governmental benefits could be an easy scapegoat, the numbers don’t really support that that’s the reason why (people remain unemployed),” he said. “We didn’t have school in person for a long time, so we asked our wives and mothers who are professionals to stay home, for example.
“There’s a whole host of reasons why people chose to leave the workforce,” he added, “and as a business community we need to come up with some creative solutions to reengage these folks.”
HIRING ON THE SPOT
Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, one of the county’s largest private employers, recently held a community event, Summer Kickoff, that included a job fair with on-the-spot hiring.
The Anderson racino, owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp., was shuttered for nearly three months last year during the pandemic and was forced to shed a sizable portion of its staff of nearly 1,000. With restrictions easing, replenishing those employees has been challenging.
“In comparison to pre-COVID, we are not seeing the interest in positions that we saw previously,” said Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager at Hoosier Park.
McIntosh said Hoosier Park is offering different levels of sign-on bonuses for new hires. Otherwise, though, the facility is trying to maintain a high profile in the community through events like the Summer Kickoff.
“What we tried to do is create a community event to get people out, to show them what’s going on at Hoosier Park, to show them that we have job openings — good jobs with benefit packages, etc., and trying to expose it in a different way,” he said.
A recent job fair at the U.S. Post Office on Raible Avenue in Anderson attracted a steady stream of applicants. Halfway through the fair’s four-hour window, post office officials said between 25 and 30 people had come through and submitted applications, and they expected a similar number over the next two hours.
“We’re constantly hiring and getting people on board and going through that process,” said Harriett Sheppard, acting post office operations manager. “It’s my expectation that that will continue until we get to where we have enough employees and we have everyone covered as far as every office in our area.”
NOT A NEW PROBLEM
In the health care field, labor shortages aren’t a novelty, local executives said. In fact, even before the pandemic, the Association of American Medical Colleges had forecast a need for 1.1 million new registered nurses by 2022.
But the pandemic has heightened awareness of issues that in the past have led to many of those professionals — especially nurses — leaving their jobs, and sometimes the profession altogether.
“I’ve been in health care about 40 years, and we’ve seen these (shortages) waxing and waning all along,” said Cindy Adams, chief nursing officer at Ascension St. Vincent. “We’ve had a problem with burnout among our clinical staff. They have concerns about the health of themselves and their families. Plus, you have unpredictable needs in your family, especially with schools going to online learning.”
“Shortages of workers in the health care field is nothing new,” added Beth Tharp, president and CEO of Community Hospital Anderson. “That’s one of the reasons Community Health Network has been building relationships with local high schools, colleges and universities for years to help overcome shortages in the employment market.”
Rather than offering signing bonuses or other common incentives, Ascension St. Vincent is focusing on making its work environment attractive to employees, Adams said.
“We are staying competitive with our wages,” she said. “We’ve kept a very close watch on what the market is for those things. We’re trying to become the best place to practice nursing and practice health care in general. For us, it’s about quality of life in the workplace rather than a sign-on bonus that’s going to be forgotten about in the first few months of employment.”
THE BENEFITS QUESTION
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to opt Indiana out of federally funded unemployment insurance programs this month has been largely welcomed by business leaders, but uncertainty remains as to whether the move will have its intended effect.
“We’ll see if it helps,” Barber said. “But that’s not going to be a silver bullet by any means. I think people are still going to struggle.”
Whitson agreed, noting that because so many people have left the workforce for so many different reasons, the issue is much more complicated than what simple numbers suggest.
“The labor shortage is much more complex than just the temporary COVID benefits that have been enhanced through the collective federal relief packages that have come out,” he said. “There will be folks that have made the decision to be on the sidelines who may choose to start looking again. I think it will have some effect, but probably not as widespread as they’re hoping.”