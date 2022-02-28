ANDERSON — A large, brightly lit room at the end of a hallway at Lighthouse Autism Center buzzed with activity as youngsters scurried from one play station to another.
Some took turns bouncing on a small, inflated inner tube while holding on to thin poles. Others rang up pretend purchases on a grocery store play set. Still others busied themselves using stuffed animals as patients at a doctor’s office display in one corner.
Each child in the room, according to the center’s clinical director, Sara Clark, was using the “play time with a purpose” as part of a program customized for them to address a range of behavioral and cognitive issues experienced by those on the autism spectrum.
“What we find is that many of our clients, the reason that they are not able to safely function in a regular academic setting is not because they’re not able to pick up on the academic part,” Clark said. “It’s because they’re not able to display the behavior that’s needed to have their best learning in that setting.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 88 children in the United States is on the autism spectrum, a tenfold increase from 40 years ago. Lighthouse, with two dozen learning centers in Indiana, Michigan and Illinois, has rapidly added to its roster of locations over the last two years.
The Anderson facility, formerly housed in the Panorama Shopping Center downtown, opened its new location in Flagship Enterprise Center earlier this month. With 7,800 square feet of space, the building is better equipped to offer programming to more clients, staff members said.
“With this new building, we can serve more families for one thing, which is great,” said Abbey Yoder, ’s family outreach manager. “We’ll be able to provide a higher quality applied behavior analysis, which is the therapy we provide.”
The center’s therapy model combines behavioral analysis with speech therapy, according to a news release. A total of 36 staff members — including 28 therapists — work with families to assess children’s needs and develop individualized plans for treatment.
“Depending on age and history, we’re assessing daily living skills and functional living skills,” Clark said. “Can they dress themselves? Are they able to go to the bathroom independently? A lot of that works together to come up with a comprehensive program that targets language development, daily living skills and then also social behavior.”
The center will provide autism services to 35 children, and the new location is expected to create more than a dozen new jobs. Most importantly, officials said, it will bring essential autism treatment programming to the area.
“We have families easily driving a half hour one way to get here,” Yoder said. “It is a little bit farther from Indianapolis, a little bit farther from some of the other centers. Some areas are very highly saturated, and this is not one of those areas. We really want to be able to serve this community, too.”
The added space, Clark said, would give staff members the flexibility to rotate groups of children throughout the building’s classrooms.
“We are really happy to have more space,” she said. “My hope is that because we’ve moved to this bigger location — and we’re even getting some attention based on that move — my hope is that we can serve a lot more kids in Anderson than we currently are.”
