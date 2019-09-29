ANDERSON — Purdue Polytechnic has been hailed as a place where innovation and education thrive, and where ideas to spur job growth and economic development can be developed.
Recently, the building itself gained recognition in a statewide architectural contest.
Local firm krM Architecture received a Citation Award from the American Institute of Architects for its work on Purdue Polytechnic. The award came in judging in the category of new construction greater than $1 million.
“The interior spaces convey the integration of industry and innovation,” the judges said. “The design brings people together and speaks to the intended innovation through the use of open and private spaces. The building is a machine for learning.”
Susan Guindon of krM’s marketing and development office said the award is significant because nearly a dozen top design firms submitted entries in the category. She said the structure was built on a sloped site, which made meeting the priorities of all of the property’s stakeholders — Purdue University, the Flagship Enterprise Center and the city of Anderson — challenging.
“It’s a gem for Anderson,” Guindon said. “It has the opportunity for businesses to collaborate with students, to give students opportunities that they wouldn’t have anywhere else. This is something that is specific for Anderson to develop talent in the workforce that we were lacking.”
Purdue Polytechnic Director Corey Sharp said the building “continues to be an inspirational place for the community,” and applauded the efforts of krM and other design consultants on the 94,000-square-foot facility which was completed in 2016 and opened in January 2017.
“We had a great team of architects along with krM, Jesse Wilkerson and associates,” Sharp said. “Also our construction team, supervised by W.R. Duncan ... we were fortunate to work with outstanding people. We’re very thankful for (krM’s) efforts and excited for them winning their award.”
