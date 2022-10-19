DALEVILLE — Canoe Country, a river outfitter along the White River, was given an award for distinguished service to Indiana’s environmental community by the Hoosier Environmental Council (HEC) recently at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield.
Eleven other businesses received awards as well.
Canoe Country offers trips by canoe, kayak or tube along a stretch of the White River which includes Mounds State Park. Owner Robbie Mixell purchased an existing canoe livery in 2006, and continues to operate just across the river from Daleville’s Shellabarger Park, hosting more than 40,000 paddlers a year.
“Since 2015, Robbie and his business have supported the work of the Hoosier Environmental Council’s campaign to establish the Mounds Greenway, a linear park and trail system along the White River,” said Tim Maloney, senior policy director at the Hoosier Environmental Council. “Robbie also was a leading community voice against the proposed Mounds reservoir. Robbie’s service to the cause of a healthy, free flowing White River and the Mounds Greenway campaign is laudable.”
Besides hosting seven annual Rides for the Mounds — bicycle outings to highlight the importance of protecting the White River valley — Mixell has outfitted numerous float trips hosted by the Hoosier Environmental Council to encourage community leaders to experience the river.
Mixell said the award came as a surprise to him, adding that he hopes efforts to promote the greenway and remind his customers of their responsibilities to the environment continue to gain momentum.
“It shows what we have in nature and what we need to take care of,” Mixell said. “It’s always good to see what we have so that we can keep it for future generations.”
The council’s Greening the Statehouse event featured panel discussions on progress toward cleaner waterways in Indiana and discussions on the outlook for pro-environmental legislation in the 2022 election and the 2023 state legislative session.