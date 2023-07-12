ANDERSON — As advocates note advances in equality for members of the LGBTQ+ community, some corporations choosing to show their support have faced backlash.
Target and Budweiser have been the most notable companies to either pull Pride Month-themed merchandise or alter marketing efforts around messages of LGBTQ+ support amid negative feedback from customers.
But repercussions felt on Wall Street don’t necessarily make their way to Main Street, according to local business owners who have been praised by customers for affirming through signage, sales and other efforts – that their patronage is welcome.
“We want to provide a safe space for all members of the LGBTQ community,” said Brytneigh Allen, who co-owns Twisted Twigs Earthen Goods, a cultural gift shop in Anderson. “I think it’s important because inclusivity is important.”
Gay rights and other issues connected to the movement have become progressively more mainstream since the 1980s. A recent study by GLAAD, a non-profit organization focused on LGBTQ+ advocacy, found that 70% of non-LGBTQ+ people agreed that companies should publicly support and include the LGBTQ+ community through their hiring, advertising and sponsorship choices.
That broad support making its way to businesses in smaller, more rural areas is logical, local business leaders said.
“I think Main Street is much more in tune with the ideologies of their customers than these bigger corporations are,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
“The social trends in our country are kind of forcing companies to take a stand on some of these issues, and I think you’re going to see more of this moving forward.”
Angie Strickler, president of Standing Up for Racial Equity (SURE) in Madison County, said increasing visibility of support for LGBTQ+ people is an encouraging trend.
“For so long, the LGBTQ community has very purposefully needed to seek out places they can shop and do business,” Strickler said. “When business owners are really open about the fact that they welcome everyone, it’s a relief to feel like you don’t need to take those steps to feel like you’re affirmed.”