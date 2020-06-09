ANDERSON — According to the Back on Track Indiana plan, restaurants and bars were able to open to 50% capacity on May 11, a week after the beginning of Stage 2 of the plan.
As many places were eager to open up, some places took a slower approach to the reopening process.
Ben Orcutt, owner of Jackrabbit Coffee and Buckskin Bikes in the 500 block of West 11th Street, chose to keep Jackrabbit closed after May 11. The bike shop next door has been open by appointment only, but Orcutt said opening Jackrabbit to only 50% capacity was just not worth his or his staff’s while.
“We want to be strategic and intentional with reopening,” Orcutt said. This pause on reopening allowed Jackrabbit to install new countertops and service its espresso machine, and Orcutt said the coffee shop will be open for business again June 17.
Dapper Cat Cafe, inside the Union Building at Meridian and 11th streets, plans to open sometime this week, but doesn’t have an official date to ensure it opens when it has all the necessary products. Owners Jerrica and Jeffrey Chatman were planning on celebrating the business's one-year anniversary in May before they were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Staying closed past May 11 with the exception of deliveries on Saturdays seemed like the best option to the first-time business owners, primarily for safety purposes.
“Although the state was very broad (on reopening), I think that it was a more complex thing for different businesses because there’s so many different variables,” Jeffrey Chatman said.
Along with concerns of safety for themselves and their customers, the Chatmans ran into issues with their distributors not being able to provide products they needed. Because of this, it did not make sense for Dapper Cat to reopen without the proper products and resources.
Saturday deliveries have been a great stand-in to help generate revenue for the young business, but have posed their own issues as well.
“It is very, very challenging because it is just the two of us,” Jeffrey Chatman said, pointing to his wife.
“A lot of people don’t know that. … It's just us packing the pints, us keeping track of everything, every order and making sure we have every address mapped out,” Jerrica Chatman said.
Unlike Jackrabbit and Dapper Cat, Moran’s Bar & Grill, 1320 E. 23rd St., was one of many businesses ready to open up as quickly as possible May 11 due to its large demand in carryout orders.
At the beginning of the shutdown, it was owner Cheryl Fowler and one other cook filling all the orders, and business was rather slow. Then, a Facebook page called To Go Madison County was created and mentioned Moran’s a few times, and Fowler found the kitchen needing five cooks to fulfill all the takeout orders.
“We just decided ‘Well, you know, we’re doing all this carryout food, let’s go ahead and let a few in,’” Fowler said.
All workers at Moran’s are required to wear masks, while the restaurant uses single-use plates and utensils and has ensured all seating is 6 feet apart from one another, in accordance with state guidelines for bars and restaurants.
Even though out-of-shop sales options have worked so far like Moran’s for Dapper Cat, the Chatmans are eager to get back in the shop to hopefully begin generating some more revenue and customers.
“I wouldn’t say that we have made large profits from (delivery), but it has paid for itself,” Jeffrey Chatman said. “We are excited to get back, and we’re excited to roll out new things.”
