ANDERSON — Retailers have Black Friday. Confectioneries and flower shops have the day before Valentine’s Day.
Across the area, last-minute Valentine’s shoppers thronged candy stores, florists and other businesses looking for that perfect way to tell that special someone, “I love you.”
At Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St., Kay Day of Middletown paused after buying a box of chocolate sea turtles for her mother. She made the purchase in memory of her father, who she said would buy his wife a box of the treats for Valentine’s Day every February before his death nearly three years ago.
“She misses him every day,” Day said. “She’ll be 84 next month, so I want to continue doing that in memory of him, for her.”
As she waited on her order of a box of chocolates, Frances Kester of Anderson said the holiday is special to her and her husband of 32 years, Larry, for simpler reasons than the gifts and the messages behind them.
“It’s more about spending time together,” Kester said. “We discuss what we’re going to do, but then we usually decide on dinner out and early, to beat the Valentine’s evening crowds. It’s more about spending time together and just enjoying each other’s company than the gifts.”
Thursday morning, Good’s had a total of five staffers working in the candy shop wing of its building, which also houses an ice cream shop. At around 11 a.m., employees said there had been a steady stream of customers since the doors had opened an hour earlier.
“We’ve been very busy,” manager Geneva Stephenson said. “It’s really crazy a couple days before Valentine’s Day — the 13th and the 14th are our busiest time.”
She added that without a doubt, Valentine’s Day is “an important holiday for us.” She was glad an evening snowstorm that moved through the area Wednesday wasn’t keeping people away.
Near downtown Anderson, the work area in the back of Toles Flowers, 627 Nichol Ave., was littered with cut stems, leaves and stray flower petals as workers hustled to put arrangements together for delivery Friday morning. Manager Ratsany Brier estimated that she and her staff would handle close to 200 orders this week, many of them deliveries for which she planned to bring in extra drivers in the morning.
“There’ll be anywhere from six to eight of them out there, just because of all the businesses,” Brier said. “Everybody wants (deliveries) in the morning.”
Brier’s friend, Danielle Latta, drove from Fishers on Thursday to lend a hand assembling bouquets.
“It’s been really fun. We’ve done lots of red roses and fun bouquets,” she said. “I’ve seen happy faces when they’ve been able to take it home with them. We have a great designer back here, and he’s done a great job.”
