ANDERSON — With the likelihood of a nationwide strike against UPS increasing with each passing day ahead of a July 31 contract deadline, local businesses that rely on the delivery service giant are preparing to use stopgap measures to avoid disruptions in their supply chains.
A strike by an estimated 340,000 UPS workers would be the largest against a single employer in American history and would bring significant turmoil to an industry that is still struggling to recover from pandemic-related backlogs in its networks.
According to shipping technology company Pitney Bowes, which tracks data pertaining to package deliveries across the country, UPS accounts for roughly a quarter of all parcel delivery volume in the U.S.
“People don’t think about how they get their products,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “They just want their products.”
For dozens of small businesses in Madison County, on-time delivery of materials allowing them to offer services and produce goods to meet revenue goals qualifies as a need, rather than a want. Many of them are making contingency plans and have already stocked up on supplies.
“I’m fortunate to have placed orders ahead of time, so I have an abundant supply,” said Morgan Johns, who owns Rebellious Microblading, a spa and microblading studio in Elwood. “I should be OK for the next month or two, unless we go into a massive shortage once things start back up.”
Johns estimates UPS delivers between five and 10 packages a week – mostly Amazon orders – to her storefront. She said that, with her business relying largely on discretionary spending, there are services she could cut back on if needed, which she hopes would mitigate drastic financial losses.
“I would maybe be one of the lucky ones who could figure out how to hustle my way around and figure out how to make a profit a different way,” she said.
At JAM Printing in Anderson – which owner Anna Hinton said on average receives two or three packages a day via UPS – delivery adjustments would be made by the store’s vendors which supply paper products, toner, material for banners and other essentials.
“We get paper twice a week – sometimes only once, depending on how busy we are,” Hinton said. “We have a paper vendor who brings it to us, and our toner is locally delivered.
“We honestly aren’t too concerned at all,” she added. “If they strike, we have other options and our vendors have other options for getting it to us.”
Other local businesses, Whitson noted, may not have the ability to switch delivery services in a seamless manner, which could exacerbate any existing supply chain issues and prompt them to curtail or backlog certain orders.
“To a certain degree, especially within our small businesses, there’s a little bit of angst because some of it’s just out of our control,” he said.