ANDERSON — The Madison County Chamber of Commerce has been selected as a finalist for Outstanding Chamber of the Year award by the Indiana Chamber Executives Association.
The award recognizes organizational excellence in chambers of commerce across the state and is based on metrics including community leadership, membership growth and retention, business advocacy, and community and organizational visioning.
“This is something we have been striving towards for the last few years, to be recognized among the top tier of chambers in the state of Indiana,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s truly an honor to mentioned alongside these chambers that are doing great things for their respective communities.
"Winning the final award would be great, but either way we have a great team in place, and we’ll continue to strive for excellence in representing the Madison County business community,” Whitson added.
This is the second time in three years that the Madison County Chamber has been recognized by the ICEA board. In 2020, the chamber received the Excellence in Innovation Award for the Buy a Card Save a Business Radiothon co-sponsored by Woof Boom Radio and The Herald Bulletin, as well as an honorable mention award for the COVID Chambercast informational series.
The eight other finalists for this year’s award include the Valpo Chamber, OneZone Chamber, Greensburg Decatur County Chamber, Kosciusko Chamber, Wayne County Chamber, Tipton County Chamber, Owen County Chamber, and the Zionsville Chamber.