ANDERSON — The Madison County Chamber of Commerce has been recognized as one of the leading innovators among chamber organizations in Indiana.
The MCC received two Excellence in Innovation awards, and its president and CEO, Clayton Whitson, was named executive of the year at the recent Indiana Chamber Executives Association annual conference in Terre Haute.
“These recognitions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in fostering innovation, supporting our members and driving economic development in Madison County,” Whitson said. “The awards reinforce our commitment to excellence and position the chamber as a trusted partner for businesses seeking growth and success.”
Whitson’s tenure, which began in 2020, has seen the xhamber experience a 28% growth in membership, a 23% increase in revenue and 30% increase in the number of events.
“Clayton sees a challenge and conquers it,” said MCC Board Chairman Kris Zinszer. “He inspires those around him to try new things, take a chance and live each day to the fullest. Clayton continues to complete new challenges that benefit our local community.”
The honors from the ICEA conference mark the third time in four years that the MCC has been recognized by ICEA’s board of directors. In 2020, the local chamber received an Excellence in Innovation award, and in 2022 it was named a finalist for Indiana Chamber of the Year.