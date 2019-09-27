ANDERSON — Everyone has a story to tell, and a different way of telling it, the music therapists at PlainSong Music Services believe.
“We see people with autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, that’s a lot of what we see in our clinic,” owner Kirby Gilliam said. “But you can also work with people like the geriatric population, (people with) dementia. You can work with people with mental health disorders, eating disorders. You name it, we can work on something with music to help achieve that non-musical goal.”
Gilliam opened PlainSong in 2016 with a one-room studio on the fourth floor of the Union Building in downtown Anderson. Initially, most of her work was as a contract music therapist for two local companies. But as her client waiting list grew, she quickly outgrew that space and eventually moved to her current location, an 1,800-square-foot office on the third floor with multiple therapy rooms, a conference room and a reception area.
The state-of-the-art facility has eight digital pianos donated by the Roland Piano Corp., along with percussive and stringed instruments that are used in a variety of therapy programs.
Gilliam and her staff are also putting the finishing touches on a sensory room, which includes a wall-sized, color-coded xylophone for clients to play as part of their program.
“No matter who you are or where you come from, music is something that can be used to express and help people express because music is so diverse,” said Avery Molokach, a therapist who joined Gilliam’s staff in April.
That diversity is a key component in the clinic’s mission, Gilliam says, because its clients — as many as 90 a week, she estimates — come from myriad backgrounds and deal with a wide range of physical, social and emotional issues.
“Human beings are individualized,” Gilliam said, “Every person that we see has something different about them, so we make their treatment very, very individual, so the therapy is just exactly what that person needs in that moment.”
Tailoring activities for her clients is one of the most demanding parts of the job for Emily Gillikin, who joined the PlainSong staff in June after graduating from Ohio University.
“I always am faced with a new challenge, and meeting that challenge with different musical interventions is exciting,” Gillikin said. “It’s so different than any other job out there.”
The clinic also offers adaptive lessons for piano, voice, guitar and ukulele. But the main focus is on music as “the tool, the catalyst to achieve non-musical goals,” according to Gilliam. She says those on the autism spectrum, as well older clients with dementia or who are recovering from strokes, have seen the results of music being used to improve hand-eye coordination, memory function and other sensory activities.
“We are all rhythmic human beings, and music is so rhythmic,” Gilliam said. “So we can basically use music to help regulate your body and help you achieve those non-musical goals.”
