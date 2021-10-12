ANDERSON — Last week’s unexpectedly dismal jobs report, which showed U.S. employers adding only 194,000 jobs in September, resonates with local companies which are seeing the most challenging hiring environment in years.
During a job fair Tuesday morning at the Anderson Public Library, representatives from 28 local companies interfaced with potential employees who are experiencing difficulties of their own in finding work.
“I wish I could figure out the answer,” said Electra Young, a regional manager with First Call, an agency providing staffing services to the manufacturing, logistics and food and beverage industries. “I’ve been in staffing for 17 years, and this is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
Young added that her company currently has more than 60 openings in Anderson.
The inability of many businesses to add qualified staff – especially with the holiday shopping season approaching quickly – can’t necessarily be traced to a single dominant factor. Enhancements to federal unemployment insurance programs prompted by the coronavirus pandemic have been cited, but many of those benefits have either ended or will be ending soon. In some sectors, job seekers appear to be approaching their searches more thoughtfully, taking more time to decide on the right fit.
“A lot of people are looking for the best jobs they can get and the most money they can get,” said Stacy Short, a general manager for Advance Auto Parts, which has two stores in Anderson. “You might get some (employees) hired, but some of them will end up going someplace else. That’s just part of it right now.”
The challenge of navigating the application process is also a consideration. Edgewood resident Roode Clerverain is helping her daughter Shameel look for a job, and she said although they’re seeing plenty of openings, speaking face-to-face with the right people is important.
“You go to a site, and everybody hands you a paper and says go online and apply,” she said. “There’s not a place to directly talk to somebody or bring your resume in and have an interview right there. I feel like you still have to go in and know somebody to really actually get a job.”
More broadly, companies are beginning to see the ripple effects of a wave of baby boomers leaving the workforce in the years following the Great Recession in 2008. Some workforce analysts say the pandemic has accelerated that trend.
“The pandemic has opened the door to a lot of boomers exiting the workforce, and a lot of the pressure being felt at all levels is partially the loss of so many older workers just deciding to go elsewhere,” said Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development.
Regardless of the circumstances, Clerverain said she’s trying to show her daughter that finding and keeping a job is a responsibility requiring persistence.
“She’s still in school,” Clerverain said. “She needs to see exactly what it takes…to see the steps she needs to take to get a job.
“I don’t get paid to stay home,” she added. “I have to work. So it’s important for me to take my kids and show them (that) sitting is not going to get you paid. It takes dedication and work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.