ANDERSON — This week, the latest GDP report found that the nation's gross domestic product fell by 0.2% in the second quarter of the year, following a decline of 0.4% in the first.
While there is no official definition for a recession, two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth is a general rule-of-thumb measurement, according to Lonnie Leeper, dean of the Falls School of Business at Anderson University.
What can be seen, Leeper said, is that the economy is in retraction, but more time is needed to actually determine if the United States is currently in a recession. However, factors like inflation are impacting prices for both consumers and producers, which is causing people to rethink their spending decisions.
“While recession certainly can be stressful, there are things that can be done to continue to reduce the impact of a recession on families and households,” Leeper said. “You’re seeing it being done in terms of helping address inflation for pricing, as well as continued efforts to incentivize businesses to continue to expand and grow as appropriate.”
Terry Truitt, president and CEO of the Flagship Enterprise Center, said the definition of a recession can depend on perspective, especially if certain sectors of the economy are either booming or drying out. Most prognosticators think there is a 50% chance of there being a recession in the next year, but Truitt said they are not counting the current decline as a recession because that is not how it appears to everyone.
“It's still a seller's market, and it's an employee's market.," Truitt said. "Employers are struggling to find the work they need to be able to produce what they want to. That's not changed so far. That's one of the reasons many people argue we're not in recession, is because the labor market's still pretty strong.”
While inflation remains high, it is uncommon for it to occur alongside a recession. Truitt explained that when inflation is occurring and the economy is stagnant, or not growing, it creates “stagflation,” and adding a high unemployment rate to inflation creates a “misery index.”
But currently, he said, the economy is in a very rare period where inflation is high while the economy is shrinking with minimal employment issues.
“It's also rare to have inflation and have high unemployment, because usually inflation comes because people are wanting more things," Truitt said. "Employers want to hire people and pay them more. When business is going and people want to buy things, that means a good economy."
As the economy shrinks, Leeper said those who are retired or living on fixed incomes will likely face the most hardship.
Texie Anna Parkinson is a retired teacher and because of her fixed income, she has to be more cautious in her purchasing habits as inflation continues to rise.
“When I was teaching, I had many ways to earn extra money, like summer school, tutoring, catching kids up for end-of-grade tests and that kind of thing,” Parkinson said. “Nowadays, I'm not going to be able to go out and get a job, which I probably could, but I'm too old. It kind of makes you more aware of the fact that well, at the end of the month, this is what you're going to have. You're not going to be able to go earn something part-time.”
Leeper thinks the biggest concern for the Madison County job market is tourism. A large part of the local economy stems from tourism, and less money in consumers’ pockets means less money to use on discretionary spending. But, Leeper notes, there are signs of improvement in other sectors.
“We are seeing a resurgence in some areas in manufacturing, which will be a positive for the local area, as well as the county's continued diversification of its job market,” Leeper said. “With industries in the area, that continues to be a strength of the county — to continue to help ensure that the county is not impacted if one industry sees significant negative decline.”