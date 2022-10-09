ANDERSON — Although the jobs report released Friday by the federal government provides signals that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tamp down inflation and prevent a recession may be working, local officials are taking a cautious approach to their outlook.
With the holiday shopping season approaching, retailers — who according to the report reduced their workforces modestly — are likely to look for ways other than hiring workers to move merchandise, especially locally.
“There may be some seasonal opportunities, (but) I’m just not sure there will be enough workers to do any of that,” said Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development in Madison County. “I think the retailers will find alternative ways to get around that.”
Sparks added that he expects local stores to follow the example of some restaurants, which have in some cases reduced operating hours due to a lack of workers.
“They’re going to find new ways to provide services or products with less people.”
Nationwide, employers added 263,000 jobs, down from 315,000 in August. The unemployment rate sank to 3.5%, matching a 50-year low, according to the report.
Those numbers were viewed by many economists as cause for tempered optimism. The moderation in hiring could mean employers will feel less urgency to raise pay and pass those costs on to consumers in the form of higher prices — a prime driver of high inflation.
“The key question is whether the Fed can raise rates enough to slow job growth and inflation without pushing the economy into recession,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Bank.
“However, given current high inflation and the very strong labor market, the Fed could easily overtighten and increase the probability of recession.”
Sparks said he will be monitoring economic data from China, where recent reports have noted that production lines for certain products have slowed amid lingering supply chain problems. But he noted that the construction industry — both nationally and locally — is well-positioned to weather an expected slowdown during the winter months.
“There may be a slump of housing, but there’s going to be a continued push on the industrial front for construction,” he said. “There’s still a need for skilled trades and they’re looking for apprentices, and there’s still a lot of people who are going to be retiring. There’s still a great deal of opportunity, especially for people looking for career opportunities.”