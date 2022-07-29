ANDERSON — Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home is now offering an alternative for the cremated remains of loved ones. Those who choose cremation can now have those remains returned to them in the form of stone-like solidified remains.
This alternative will make it possible to hold and share remains with family members, as opposed to keeping them in an urn or scattering their ashes, according to a press release from the funeral home.
The average person’s remains can create anywhere between 40 and 60 stones, ranging in sizes similar to a thumbnail or the palm of a hand, and the color of the remains is 100% natural.
The stones are created through the company Parting Stone, and owner and funeral director of the Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home Todd Bozell said the company asked to partner with them recently so that customers can easily share remains with others.
“They can bury them, they can place them in water, such as a pond or somewhere where they would stay for years and years to come,” Bozell said. “It’s just a different alternative to ash form.
“But they could still be placed in an urn and buried in the ground if they wanted to keep them all together. Or they could be handed down to several different people or taken to several different places.”
Loose Funeral Homes and Crematory also offers an option to have cremated remains turned into the stones through Parting Stone as well, in addition to several other alternatives.
Founder and chairman Rob Loose said his company offers a variety of choices, including having remains shot into space, turning ashes into diamonds or semi-precious stones, mixing ashes with fertilizer to help grow a tree and having remains crafted into a glass paperweight.
Loose thinks these are great options because they do not require a lot of remains, meaning customers are welcome to use several methods.
“They feel like their love is close to them,” Loose said. “It’s not a symbol of death. It’s more of a piece of art.”
With cremation on the rise, Bozell thought the new service would be a good way to improve the services that the funeral home offers to families. He said it would be a good keepsake option for families that choose to have the stones.
“We have a little display for people and we’re starting to offer the two options to families when they come in for their loved one, when it’s a cremation family that we’ll be able to give them the option of, ‘Do you want your loved one back in ash form or do you want them back in solidification form?’” Bozell said.