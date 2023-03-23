ANDERSON — Bucking a national trend, median sales prices in the local housing market are trending up.
New housing data from the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors (MIBOR) for February shows an increase in median sales price and active inventory in a Central Indiana region including Madison County.
Those metrics were both up from January 2023, and while active inventory dipped 18.2% from the previous month, analysts say increased activity in the local market demonstrates its resilience.
“Demand remains strong as evidenced by the improved sales activity we are seeing now,” MIBOR CEO Shelley Specchio said. “This is due to the declines we saw in mortgage rates in December and January, which brought some potential homebuyers back into the market.”
Other experts note that even as interest rates fluctuate while remaining high, the Central Indiana market is better positioned than most in the country to capitalize once inflation fears begin to ease.
“In a growing number of markets across the country we are actually seeing declines in prices year-over-year,” said Elliott Eisenberg, chief economist for GraphsandLaughs, LLC, a Miami-based economic consulting firm.
“Inventories remain near historical lows as we move into the spring selling season, and that should serve to prevent meaningful price softening in markets like Central Indiana, where the COVID price run-up was more measured and realistic.”