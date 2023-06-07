ANDERSON — While the job market both nationally and locally continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of severe economic headwinds, local leaders see troubling signs that may mean persistent sluggishness in economic activity for months to come.
“I’ve seen some projections on the pricing of new cars, and then the used car market has kind of plummeted,” said Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development in Madison County. “It looks like people’s money — their ability to do things — is changing fairly rapidly.”
Although the U.S. inflation rate fell from 9.1% last June to 4.9% in April, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive approach to taming inflation through a series of interest rate hikes — 10 in 12 months through early May — has made it more difficult for consumers to secure loans for big-ticket purchases such as homes and cars. Those industries have struggled to replenish their workforces after slashing jobs during the pandemic.
Locally, Madison County’s unemployment rate of 2.8% in April suggests that employers in the area are remaining aggressive in their approach to filling openings. But Sparks said opportunities are still there for those seeking them.
“From a regional standpoint, I think our job market is still tight, but our (employers) are still looking for good laborers, good workers who want to look for a career path in their companies,” Sparks said. “I think that (sentiment) is pretty solid across our region.”
Sparks said both local companies and those from outside the area are looking to invest and expand operations in the county.
One caveat that many economists are pointing to among the most recent job numbers is that, although employers added 339,000 jobs in May, the length of the average work week declined slightly, to 34.3 hours per week. So although the economy may have more workers, those workers are bringing home smaller paychecks. It’s a trend that Sparks said bears watching, because companies will, at some point, need to augment their operating revenue.
“At some point, you begin to run out of cash reserves and the only way you generate that is by working more hours to generate more revenue,” he said. “I don’t see that playing out in the marketplace, but maybe I’m misjudging the American consumer.”