ANDERSON — Retail sales across the country have cratered during the coronavirus pandemic, and local business owners in that sector say a recovery for their operations may take months, if not longer.
“We really won’t be out of the woods until next year,” said Steve Gill, co-owner of Gill Brothers Furniture, which has showrooms in Anderson and Muncie. “It’s just a matter of whether or not we have a resurgence of the virus in the fall.”
Gill estimates that his company could end up losing up to $250,000 in revenue in April after closing its storefronts on March 23 in response to Indiana’s stay-at-home order, issued the same day. He said the company has not furloughed any of its 37 employees, but has had to pull back its contributions to local nonprofits and other charitable efforts.
Nationwide, retail spending tumbled 8.7% in March, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. Overall, the nation’s gross domestic product, a key indicator for measuring the growth of the economy, shrank at an annual rate of 4.8%.
“This is the most devastation in retail that I’ve seen in 50 years,” Gill said.
The outlook is equally gloomy across Indiana. In a recent survey by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, more than half the nearly 1,400 respondents ranked the economic impact of the pandemic on their business as an 8, 9 or 10 (with 10 being the most severe).
“The unprecedented stay-at-home requirements and the ongoing uncertainty associated with the pandemic are major factors in the impact on businesses,” said Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber. “When business suffers, employees and their families suffer. We look forward to all beginning to recover together.”
Some entrepreneurs have been forced to change their business models overnight. Melissa O’Connor, who owns Pulp & Pine DIY Craft Studio, closed her storefront on Grand Avenue on March 19. Since the bulk of her revenue came from hosting community craft workshops, figuring out a way to stay connected with those customers was urgent. Upon closing her doors, however, she almost immediately began hearing from those customers who wanted more projects to work on while confined to their homes. She began offering projects for sale on Pulp & Pine’s Facebook page, inviting customers to comment with preferred paint colors and other specifics. She then makes the materials available for pickup on her front porch.
“My customers immediately wanted things to do from home, so I just decided I’m going to meet that need,” O’Connor said. “That was really my No. 1 priority, taking care of my customers, and it ended up taking care of me.”
The lifting of restrictions hasn’t necessarily given a green light for some retailers to return to business as usual, however. Even with continued social distancing guidelines, some are anticipating uncertainty and are planning a more measured approach to returning to pre-pandemic levels of activity.
“There’s going to be a new normal for everybody,” said Steven Foster, president and chairman of the board at Miller Huggins, an office supply store in downtown Anderson. “I just don’t know that I’m going to open that front up as fast as they say. I will sit down with the employees as a whole and ask them, are you comfortable with opening? If they say no, I’m not going to put them in jeopardy. As the president of the company, my team comes first.”
Other local retailers, while acknowledging their short-term prospects are bleak, said they’re trying to use the down time to examine ways to streamline workflows, provide employees with training that may have been postponed, and make other improvements that they hope will pay long-term dividends after their operations resume.
“Rather than look at this as a negative, we want to take this as a time to work together as a team to learn new computer programs to make us more efficient,” said Eric Scott, who co-owns Open Gate Design & Décor, an interior design firm located just east of Perkinsville. “These are things that we’ve talked about over the last few years, but just never had the time to really do. Being at home but still connecting with one another as a team, we’ve said, hey, let’s take this time to make these things even better when we do open up.”
