ANDERSON — Despite the ongoing supply chain issues that threaten to disrupt deliveries of holiday packages, local retailers seem to be positioned as well as they possibly can be to meet anticipated increased demand for their products.
“I know of several retailers that took action by ordering holiday inventory early to avoid supply chain disruptions and ensure they have products to sell during the holiday rush,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “I believe we will see an increase in retail that mimics the national trends.”
Those expectations at the national level include holiday shopping starting earlier than ever, with many stores hyping Christmas deals well before Halloween. Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast expects sales to increase from 7% to 9% compared with the same period in 2020, according to a news release from the national consulting firm. E-commerce sales are expected to increase by as much as 15% compared with last year.
“It’s no secret that e-commerce has become much more attractive during the pandemic,” Whitson said. “Our biggest concern is that the pandemic has put even more pressure on the logistics industry, which like so many others is dealing with the national labor shortage. Our retailers for the most part are ahead of the curve in product supply, but we may still run into delays in getting products from retailer to consumer.”
Whitson said many local consumers likely still have money available from multiple rounds of stimulus checks in the last year, which could also portend more robust spending during the holiday season.
“Our unemployment numbers are low, and as a result of both the CARES Act and American Rescue plan, many folks are in some ways in a better cash position than they were pre-pandemic.”
