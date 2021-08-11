Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.