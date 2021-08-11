MARKLEVILLE — The decision by the owner of local tool and die company to expand his operation was made both to affirm his ties to the community and to keep up with the competition, he said Wednesday.
Mark Tool & Die recently added 6,000 square feet of floor space at its Markleville facility and purchased new equipment. The company is also adding four full-time workers to its staff of 10.
“We initially tried to get this done a year ago, but COVID slowed us down,” owner Jeff Davis said. “We had a contract we could have fulfilled with some storage, so that’s kind of what got things started.”
Davis said the company, in its 58th year of existence, has deep roots in Markleville. Specializing in machine repair, new builds and electrical and hydraulic work, Mark Tool has developed close relationships with other businesses in the area, he added.
“It’s a nice little community,” Davis said. “We all know each other. It’s a nice little area. Most of my guys live within 15-20 minutes of here. Most of them have been here over 20 years. One guy just retired with 30. There’s a lot of history here.”
Davis said the company has tripled in size since he purchased it more than 20 years ago. The most recent expansion follows a 5,500-square-foot addition in 2005.
“Over the years I bought the lots next to me and behind me in anticipation of expanding,” he said. “It was time to go ahead and expand again to be competitive and have the floor space that we need for the builds.”
