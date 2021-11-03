ANDERSON — Members and retirees of the United Auto Workers are in the midst of voting on a sweeping referendum that many believe could change the course of the union that has represented workers in a variety of industries for more than 80 years.
Referendum ballots, which were mailed to more than 600,000 active members and an estimated 390,000 retirees two weeks ago, ask union members to choose between directly electing their top union officer or keeping the current system, which relies on the voting of convention delegates to fill top leadership posts.
The UAW has endured years of turmoil, culminating in the prosecution of 11 union officers on a variety of charges including embezzlement and accepting bribes from Fiat Chrysler in connection with a national training center founded as a partnership between the two entities in the 1980s. Since 2017, the Justice Department has secured either convictions or guilty pleas from top officials including former UAW presidents Dennis Williams and Gary Jones.
Local UAW members believe a different approach to choosing the union’s top leaders is long overdue.
“I think the system is broken, and we need to fix it immediately,” said Ernie Hite, a former UAW convention delegate who retired as an electrician from Allison Transmission in 2013. “(Leadership) hasn’t listened to the membership regarding some of the tiered employment levels and dissension in the shops that’s causing. They don’t feel responsible to the people on the floor since they only have to be elected at the convention.”
The process of presenting candidates for election at the organization’s annual convention is controlled by a 13-member international executive board. Additional candidates can be nominated by delegates, although such instances are rare. Those realities, some members said, have alienated certain segments of the membership, including retirees, who one local member said no longer receive invitations to the convention.
“They couldn’t vote before, but they even quit inviting us to come to the conventions, and that didn’t make us too happy,” said Jim Hensley, a former president and bargaining chairman of UAW Local 663. “We at least like to know what’s going on. They’ve shut the retirees out from having a voting part in the whole system.”
Hensley, the current chairman of the Local 663 retiree chapter, retired from Guide Lamp in 2001 after 46 years as a machine repairman. He said having a predetermined lineup of candidates for the union’s top offices removes an untold number of voices from contract negotiations. That approach, he added, is at least partly responsible for a series of concessionary contracts that have eroded the union’s influence and allowed auto makers and other companies to hire an ever-growing number of temporary and low-wage workers.
“A convention is nice to go to, but just those people alone being able to elect all the officers in the UAW just doesn’t seem right to me,” Hensley said. “Individual (members) should have a right to vote on who’s going to represent them. That’s the main thing in democracies and voting — everybody gets a vote.”
Ballots must be returned and received by a federal monitor by Nov. 29. According to the website belonging to the independent monitor appointed by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, results will be tabulated “as soon as practicable after the voting deadline” under the oversight of the Department of Labor’s Office of Labor Management Standards.
