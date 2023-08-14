ANDERSON — Treva Bostic has adopted a tag line for her popular downtown wine bar, Cultured Urban Winery, that expresses her passion for making and selling wine and other spirits.
“Every wine tells a story.”
Another chapter was added for Cultured Urban Winery when it captured six awards at the recent Indiana State Fair Wine & Spirits Competition.
The winery won three silver and three bronze awards in the contest, which attracted entries from as far away as California.
“There are some amazing professional wineries that competed this year,” Bostic said. “It is so humbling to know that our wines were considered some of the best.”
The winery’s offerings receiving silver medals were Pink Moscato, Washington Riesling and Red Bend. Its bronze medal winners were Reserve Chardonnay, Merlot and Chilean Sauvignon.
Bostic said she hopes the awards put a spotlight on Anderson as a wine-tasting destination.
“It helps us as a community in Anderson that people can come and visit and experience our good wines that we have here,” she said.
Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., another downtown restaurant and brewery, won two awards in the state fair competition. Competing in the professional brewers’ division of the Indiana Brewers Cup, Creatures of Habit received a silver medal for its paramount porter style beer, and a bronze medal for its Bohemian pilsner brew.
“Our customers already know that our beer is really good,” said Dan Stachowiak, owner of Creatures of Habit. “This just gives us a way to substantiate that by getting these awards.”
Stachowiak said Creatures of Habit will soon debut a new American lager beer, which he called “a perfect warmer weather beer.”
Cultured Urban Winery is working on three new wines it hopes to offer by the end of the year. Bostic said they include French and California cabernets, and a blackberry wine which, according to Bostic, is “to die for.”