ANDERSON — With a new title sponsor, easing pandemic-related restrictions and a fuller schedule of events, this year’s Little 500 Festival promises to provide a financial shot in the arm for the city, officials said Wednesday.
In addition to an estimated 10,000 out-of-town race fans flocking to Anderson Speedway for the May 28 race, thousands more are expected throughout the month of May to sample some of the 17 events that fill out the festival calendar.
“We’re known as a basketball state, but racing is in our DNA,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “This is a part of the culture of Indiana and Madison County.”
Whitson said the Little 500, traditionally held the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend before the Indianapolis 500, could generate as much as $2 million in economic impact for the city. The planned festival events, spread over four weeks in May, could produce several times that figure, he added.
“You can’t put your finger on the exact amount, but the economic impact for the whole week and then the entire month is probably somewhere between $5 million and $10 million,” said Rick Dawson, president of Anderson Speedway. “That’s huge for a town of our size. It’s all being used in the right places, too.”
Money from the festival events, Whitson noted, is distributed to various local nonprofits to help fund programming. Officials said the festival, over its 35-year existence, has produced an estimated $4 million for those nonprofits.
The addition of Lucas Oil as the race’s title sponsor is notable, Dawson said, in part because it further connects the festival and the race with Indianapolis, where the manufacturer and distributor of automotive oil, additives and lubricants owns the naming rights for the home of the Indianapolis Colts.
“They have really elevated this event even higher, if you can imagine it, than it has been in the past,” Dawson said. “The race itself has all the makings of being the largest event we’ve ever had at Anderson Speedway.”