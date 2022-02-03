ANDERSON — Businesses throughout Madison County seemed prepared for a powerful winter storm that was poised to dump several inches of snow across the area Thursday.
Many downtown workers had already made plans to work remotely, but a power outage that officials said affected as many as 4,300 customers at its peak, made the decision easier for others.
“There’s a large swath of the downtown that’s had to close because they’re without power,” Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said shortly after 10:30 Thursday morning. “With no power, no heat, no WiFi, it’s a little difficult to do business in the 21st century without electricity.”
Other service-oriented businesses, anticipating the heavy snowfall, decided late Wednesday to close Thursday.
“We open early, so asking our staff to get here before roads would likely be cleared just didn’t make a lot of sense,” said Ben Orcutt, owner of Jackrabbit Coffee near downtown Anderson. “We want to keep everybody safe.”
The management team at Madison County Federal Credit Union decided early Thursday morning to close all five of its branches throughout the county. Plans had been in place for a delayed opening at 11 a.m., but enough snow fell,and ice formed overnight that CEO David Dodd said he and his staff were comfortable with choosing to close for the day.
“With more (snow) coming in and the ice underneath what’s already there, it’s not worth risking our staff getting out."
He added that credit union branches throughout the county are planning to reopen Friday at 11 a.m., but they’ll continue to monitor the weather and potentially change plans accordingly.
