ANDERSON — A trio of Madison County businesses have advanced to the third round of voting in an NCAA Tournament-style bracket designed to recognize innovation and creativity in manufacturing across the state.
Anderson-based companies ChefsFridge, Coal Iron Works and Trek Pools are among 16 remaining entries out of 65 in the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest. Winners are chosen through public voting in each round until an overall champion is crowned. The winner will be recognized at next month’s Chamber Day Dinner in Indianapolis.
“Really, this is kind of a watershed moment for us,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s recognizing Madison County as innovators in the business community, and we’ve always had a reputation of makers of things, and we’re now using some of those creative juices, so to speak, to start out new ventures.”
The contest, which launched earlier this month, features companies from nearly 50 Indiana communities in 35 counties.
Being included among companies taking new approaches to making familiar products — or creating innovative new ones — is a by-product of an identity that the local entrepreneurs said is both shared and deeply rooted.
“Growing up in this town, seeing the manufacturing that was going on, obviously we were all connected to somebody — a dad, an in-law, a grandfather — somebody we know worked at a facility here,” said Joel Cookston, who co-founded Trek Pools with business partner Jim Chaplin. “We all kind of had instilled in us early on that you get up every day, you work hard, you put in the effort, and good things will come. It’s exciting.”
Having three companies advance to the competition’s “Sweet 16,” Whitson said, shows that the area boasts a healthy environment that promotes innovation in entrepreneurship.
“It’s an entire ecosystem where it’s contagious,” Whitson said. “The innovators and the doers and builders of the world, they feed off one another, and having that ecosystem of multiple folks in that space, all it’s going to do is improve their products and encourage more people to take that leap and do it themselves.”
