ANDERSON — In an effort to connect with more customers in the southern part of the county, the Madison County Federal Credit Union will close its Alexandria location and open a new branch in Pendleton.
Credit union officials announced the changes recently, saying that there has been a demand for its banking services in Pendleton for some time, but a suitable location became available only recently. The new location, however, required shifting resources from another office to make it feasible, according to a news release.
“Our new Pendleton branch will provide a local credit union choice and a full range of banking services in Pendleton,” said David Dodd, CEO of Madison County Federal Credit Union. “Our Alexandria office has experienced a dramatic decline in member visits over the last year, and when the board looked at where the resources (for the Pendleton branch) should come from, it was a clear choice.”
The new branch is tentatively scheduled to open on June 1, while the Alexandria branch’s last day of business will be Friday, April 3.
