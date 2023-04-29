ANDERSON — As more people shift to working remotely, local business leaders believe Madison County is ideally located.
A new co-working space available for remote workers opened recently at the Flagship Enterprise Center.
“We have heard there are members that live in Anderson, who work in Indianapolis for their job and work remotely as well,” said Terry Truitt, Flagship president and CEO.
“It’s a hybrid model where some days they go into the office and sometimes stay at home.”
That trend in Anderson reflects a shifting workforce statewide and nationally.
In Indiana, nearly 75% of workers with a bachelor’s degree reported working remotely full- or part-time in January, according to a U.S. Census survey. Across the country, 35% of all employees in 2022 had the chance to work remotely full-time, according to a McKinsey and Company study. That’s up from just over 5% in 2018.
Rob Sparks, chief operating officer with the local Corporation for Economic Development, noted that many remote workers at least occasionally go to an office to work.
He added that the co-working space at the Flagship would be attractive, in particular, to those who don’t have a local office to go to.
“After COVID, it opened opportunities” for remote working, Sparks said. “The co-working space in Anderson is an opportunity.”
For many business managers, concerns for adapting to employees have in many cases supplanted concerns about the job itself. It’s a new spin on the old idea that happy employees make good employees.
Truitt noted that remote workers on task at home can be susceptible to distractions from family and pets.
“Sometimes they want a place to meet that is not in the office or the house,” he said. “We’ve had some interest in that.”
Truitt is aware that some communities have successfully recruited remote workers by offering incentives for relocation.
“I don’t know of a formalized effort in Madison County,” he said. “In Anderson, you can get a tax abatement on a new home and the cost of living is a good deal less than in neighboring towns.”
Anderson is also known for its strong internet system, according to Truitt.
“Working remotely, you get to choose where you live,” he said. “Madison County offers a very affordable, attractive location to be able to work remotely and lower the cost of living.”
Sparks said the local economic development office has been marketing assets available in Madison County for remote workers.
“It’s about the quality of the schools, affordable housing and the lower cost of living,” he said. “How do we entice people to move to Madison County?”
Sparks noted that most of Madison County has affordable options for internet services, a key to attracting remote workers.
“Most people can find the service they need,” he said.