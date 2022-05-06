ANDERSON — Gas prices, the saying goes, rise like a rocket and fall like a feather.
Many economists and analysts agree that, with persistent inflation, the continuing war in Ukraine and volatility in oil markets, the “rockets-and-feathers” phenomenon seems particularly entrenched at pumps throughout the country.
However, some motorists in Madison County have noticed that the feathers seem especially light in their neighborhoods.
As recently as last week, a check of real-time fuel prices on GasBuddy revealed that, on average, prices in Anderson and elsewhere in the county were 24 to 40 cents higher than in Muncie, New Castle and other nearby cities. Although that disparity moderated early this week, prices jumped again on Wednesday.
“I have watched the gas prices go up, but I don’t really pay attention until it’s time to fill up,” said Aaron Adams as he put $50 worth of gas into his 2010 Dodge Dakota V8 at the McClure gas station on Indiana 32 near Interstate 69. “It is a swift kick in the gut.”
Despite anecdotal evidence and speculation about reasons for the difference — one resident wondered if the lack of a Walmart gas station in Anderson, which in theory would prompt other vendors to lower their prices, was the culprit — industry observers said normal market forces appear to be holding sway.
“There can be wide disparities between what stations are charging, especially if they’ve just raised their prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s really all in the comparison. I’m guessing that’s where some people may have seen kind of a hike in progress, and they’re wondering why is one station so much higher, because there’s an active change happening in prices.”
Other experts are reluctant to assign disproportionate influence to gas selling operations at big box retailers, noting that in general, vendors like Walmart, Meijer and Costco offer gas almost as a courtesy.
“Generally, Walmart doesn’t care much about local competition,” said Michael Hicks, an economist at Ball State University and director of its Center for Business and Economic Research. “At the end of the day, none of the gas stations at big box stores are making very much on gas. Every local gas station is being affected by the commodity prices as to what’s going in their tank.”
President Joe Biden’s decision in late March to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve over six months — a total of 180 million barrels — seems to have slowed rising prices, but those expecting it to fully reverse the trend will likely be disappointed.
The release, DeHaan said, “certainly can help keep oil prices from escalating further. I can’t help but think that if the president had not released all this oil from the SPR that the markets probably would have gone up even more substantially today.
“I don’t necessarily think it’s an active factor in fighting high prices,” he continued. “I would say it’s probably more of an active factor (in) limiting how high they go when situations like this arise.”
For now Adams, like many other consumers, is curtailing non-essential travel and sacrificing when it comes to his favorite hobby, racing dirt bikes. For an upcoming weekend race in Crawfordsville, he plans on making only one trip to the track instead of two.
“It’s a two-day race,” he said. “The first day is four-wheelers, and a long time ago, we used to watch four-wheelers and then race on Sundays. Now that it’s a two-day event, with gas prices, we’re just making it a one-day event, just because I don’t want to drive there, come back and then drive back again.
“You live your life around gas, that’s for sure.”