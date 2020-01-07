ANDERSON — Efforts to promote the benefits of living in Madison County are expected to receive a boost through the activity of a recently created regional marketing committee that in part is emphasizing the area’s entrepreneurial opportunities.
The East Central Indiana Regional Partnership’s Elevate ECI initiative is designed to highlight positive aspects of living in small communities, including affordability and cultural assets, officials said in a news release.
“With record low unemployment rates and negative population growth, the region determined it was necessary to focus marketing efforts on quality of life and talent attraction in order to meet the current and future workforce demands,” said Mindy Kenworthy, president and CEO of the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership.
The Elevate ECI committee is working with at least three marketing and branding agencies to develop a multi-year, multimedia outreach campaign to tout the advantages of living and working in a 10-county area that also includes Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Grant and Henry counties.
Local economic development officials said their cities’ individual efforts to attract businesses and workers must mesh seamlessly with regional efforts to entice visitors to consider relocating.
“Brand awareness is always important,” said Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development in Madison County. “The fact is, building a good brand and showing the quality of life, the livability, recreational opportunities and other amenities, there’s no shortage (need for) that. The focus is keeping the brand alive, keeping it viable, and telling our story. We need to continually do that in a purposeful way.”
Officials with ECIRP stress that the intent of Elevate ECI is to respond to a growing trend of people choosing where they want to live first — as opposed to relocating only for a job.
“It is incumbent on us to develop a recruitment strategy that promotes the quality of life and amenities in the region,” said Mikayla Marazzi, director of marketing and communication for the Grant County Economic Growth Council.
