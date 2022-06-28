ANDERSON — A Marion man is hoping to develop the former Marsh store on Nichol Avenue into a shopping center, but there are hurdles to cross.
Liam Barnes III has been working on a project for the past three years in hopes of opening a grocery store and converting a portion of the building for other retail outlets.
Ever since the Marsh store closed on Nichol Avenue in 2017 the focus of local residents and the city administration has been to find the right fit for the property.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission purchased the vacant building in 2019 for $230,000 and, along with the city’s Economic Development Department, is working to bring a new grocery store to the westside location.
The Redevelopment Commission has spent approximately $300,000 on a new roof and façade for the building.
Barnes said he is working with Save A Lot and financial resources to purchase the building as part of a five-year plan for the area.
“We want to buy the building,” Barnes said. “An architect has looked at the building and we’re reaching out to other investors.”
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said he has seen the drawings for the building that Barnes is proposing.
“Save A Lot is the only grocer that has showed an interest in the building,” he said. “But they have not awarded a franchise.
“They have a vigorous process to obtain a franchise,” Winkler said. “There has to be capital available and it has to meet their standards.”
Winkler said Barnes has several hurdles to cross.
“Is this a qualified candidate that can qualify for a franchise,” he said of Barnes’s plan. “If he can show us a franchise agreement we'll see what happens. We're willing to assist a qualified candidate that has a franchise, the necessary capital and expertise.”
Winkler said at this time there is no commitment from the city, but the Redevelopment Commission would be willing to assist a potential tenant.
Barnes said he is willing to invest $2 million to open the grocery store, a cost that Winkler said was a reasonable estimate.
Winkler said any grocery store would have to have suppliers for staple products, produce, meats and dairy.
“Cash flow is critical,” he said.
Rob Sparks with the Corporation for Economic Development, said he hasn’t seen any detailed plans but is aware of the proposal.
“Save A Lot looks for franchises,” he said. “We’ve had opportunities with other potential candidates.
“Right now we’re gathering data on how to develop the west side,” Sparks said. “There is a market there. The question is how do we best capture it.”
Barnes said his plan is to use 20,000 square feet of the Marsh store for a grocery and then remodel the building with three additional entrances to lease retail space.
The grocery store is the first phase of his plan, to be followed by housing, a transit center, recreation area and health care.
“It will cost an estimated $10 million,” Barnes said. “We want to uplift the community and encourage other businesses to open.”