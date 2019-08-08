ANDERSON – Two local businesses are looking to expand into two vacant buildings inside the Anderson city limits.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday will be asked to set a date for public hearings for a new business, Forged Alliance, and the expansion of Elusive Disc 1.
The city council meets at 7 p.m. and will be asked to conduct the public hearings for both business expansions on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.
The council is being asked to consider both sites as economic revitalization areas.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Monday that Forged Alliance is wholly owned by MoFab.
Forged Alliance plans to move into the former Pay Less store at 2310 Broadway. The company expects to invest $466,000 in new equipment for metal fabrication not currently done by MoFab. The company is requesting a seven-year tax abatement on the property taxes and the new equipment.
MoFab Inc., 1415 Fairview St., was founded in 1958 by Bill Hains and remains a family-owned and operated business.
Forged Alliance plans to create 17 jobs with an annual salary of $601,120.
Elusive Disc 1 was formed in 1989 in Anderson selling out-of-print and hard-to-find vinyl recordings and music CDs.
Winkler said the company is planning to open a retail outlet in the former Walls Furniture store at 2439 E. 67th St.
The company expects to create up to six jobs with an annual payroll of $143,330 and is requesting a three-year partial property tax abatement.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.