ANDERSON — The Nestlé company is planning a seventh expansion of its facilities in Anderson.
The company is seeking a seven-year, 70% tax abatement on a planned $400 million equipment expansion and a $60 million plant expansion.
The Anderson City Council will consider two resolutions Thursday to set a public hearing date for 6 p.m. Jan. 12 in the council chambers of the Anderson city building.
The expansion is expected to create 68 jobs with an annual salary of $6 million.
Since locating in Anderson, the company has paid $52.1 million in real estate and personal property taxes, according to the city’s Economic Development Department.
The additional payroll would annually generate $193,800 in state income taxes and $135,000 in Madison County Local Option Income tax revenues.
Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. said it was the biggest investment in the city in at least 15 years.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said a portion of the planned expansion is to upgrade the facilities’ wastewater treatment procedures.
Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development, said since locating in Anderson, Nestlé has invested $1.4 billion
“This is a great investment in the infrastructure and technology,” he said. “They continue to grow and bring great jobs, which are critical to the community.”
Sparks said he knew the Nestlé plant’s original footprint allowed for expansion.
“I’m not surprised they continue to invest,” he said. “That’s a huge investment. Corporate investment is how you soften the impact on other taxpayers when it comes to upgrading infrastructure and utility rates.
“It reduces the cost of living in Anderson,” he said. “Nestlé pays millions into the community.”
Nestlé announced it was locating in Anderson in 2006 with an initial investment of $359 million and the creation of 300 jobs. This is the seventh expansion of the company’s Anderson facilities.
The plant currently employs more than 800 workers, with the majority residing in Anderson or Madison County.